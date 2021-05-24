Official cash rate hiked to 1.5% by Reserve Bank in NZ

The Reserve Bank has lifted the Official Cash Rate .50 basis points to 1.5% in New Zealand.

The OCR sat at a record low of .25% for much of the pandemic, but the central bank’s now lifted it for the fourth consecutive time since October 2021.

It comes as the bank fights soaring inflation, currently sitting at a 30-year high of 5.9%, with predictions it could go higher next week.

House prices are falling and a tight labour market is also playing into the central bank’s thinking.

Experts had predicted a rise of either .25 or .50 basis points.