Octopus sellers on a loss as oversupply force them to reduce costs

Purchasing Octopus has become more affordable now than ever as vendors have slashed their prices.

FBC News visited the Suva Fish Market and noted the demand for Octopus has surged and supply is abundant during this period, vendors are left with no choice but to reduce their prices.

Vendor and fisherman Ilikena Kalouniwasa from Rewa says in the cooler months of the year there is a lot more of octopus in their catch and while they want to earn as much as they can from it, the high supply has led to cost reduction.

“It’s hard to put our price up because everyone is selling at a low price nowadays, one Octopus that use to cost $20 we are now selling it for $10 and even though getting it is hard, we don’t have a choice but to be competitive and have to make sure we sell everything before going back home.”

Meanwhile, for Litia Tadulala another vendor from Rewa the drop in prices for her makes her unable to reach her weekly target to support her family and cover her expenses.

“It’s a challenge for us to put our price down, even though our sales is coming fast, we are not able to reach our target, most of the time I’m left with so little to support my family as we had to repay our fees for hiring boats and also transport to come and sell here at the market.”

These vendors refused to just depend on the Octopus to make their living and are also selling fish and fresh garden produce to help with their income.