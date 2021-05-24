Oceania Hospitals plans to expand services

Oceania Hospitals PTE Limited will be investing $15 million in the short to medium-term to upgrade its facilities.

The upgraded facilities will be used by visiting specialists.

Speaking at the Hospitals 20th anniversary today Board Chair, Malakai Naiyaga highlighted they are forging ahead with plans and envision a private hospital that continues to offer specialist care options.

He also says they plan to expand their services by setting up satellite centres.

“It is also our aim to expand our presence in other parts of the country offering quality medical care by setting up satellite centres in the western division and the north as well in the Suva-Nausori corridor.”

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong applauded Oceania Hospitals for their support towards Fiji’s health care in the last 20 years.

Doctor Fong says the Hospital has brought much relief to the public health system from when it was established.

He says the public health system is often stretched but it is usually the private infirmary that brings relief.

“I must admit also that even in the public health system we feel it when there is a little bit of a problem or if the private hospital closes down. I trust that we will work together in the coming years.”

Oceania Hospitals through a partnership with the Health Ministry vaccinated over 2,000 people during this COVID-19 outbreak and also donated $10,000 towards the Ministry’s COVID relief efforts.

