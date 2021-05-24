Home

NZ Trade Commissioner hopes to improve trade

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
October 16, 2021 6:30 am
[Source: Supplied]

The two-way trade between Fiji and New Zealand has taken a huge hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Zealand Trade Commissioner to the Pacific, David Dewar, says trade between the two countries was valued at about $1.1b pre-COVID and has now dropped to $550m.

The New Zealand Trade Commissioner to the Pacific aims to grow trade between the two countries as things begin to normalize in the region.

“What we’re seeing is Fiji has started to open up a huge interest from New Zealand companies. There are opportunities here in Fiji and reinvigorating their trade.”

He adds that many companies are already making inquiries following Fiji’s announcement of easing restrictions and opening of borders in the near future.

“The thing about our Pacific trade is that it’s 70 percent goods and 30 percent services. That’s quite a diverse export mix and within the goods, it’s manufactured goods, food and beverage and the services include tech, government services, travel services and there’s a whole value and supply chain in New Zealand businesses.”

Dewar says New Zealand exports around $2.2b into the Pacific annually and Fiji accounts for one-third of it.

