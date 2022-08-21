NZ Govt to bring in thousands more overseas workers to plug labour shortages

New Zealand Immigration Minister Michael Wood

New Zealand Immigration Minister Michael Wood has announced that an extra 12,000 working holiday makers will be able to enter the country as part of a raft of changes to address labour shortages.

The changes include extending the working holiday visas of workers already in the country and a “one-off” doubling of capped visa numbers under the Working Holiday Scheme.

New sector agreements will also grant exemptions to the Government’s new median wage thresholds – allowing “crucial sectors” to pay workers less while new rules come into force.

Article continues after advertisement

Wood announced the changes to immigration settings at Sky City in Auckland on Sunday afternoon. He said the Government had listened to the concerns raised by businesses.

“We have listened to the concerns of these sectors, and worked with them to take practicable steps to unlock additional labour,” the Immigration Minister said.

New sector agreements have been struck with the meat processing, seafood, aged care, construction, and seasonal snow tourism industries.