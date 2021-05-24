NZ companies hope to explore opportunities in Fiji

The resumption of international travel from next month will allow interested companies to pursue investment opportunities in Fiji with a specific focus on infrastructure.

New Zealand Trade Commissioner to the Pacific, David Dewar says there have been a lot of inquiries from companies hoping to explore opportunities in Fiji.

He says numerous opportunities will materialize when travel resumes next month.

Article continues after advertisement

“Certainly in the first year, I think we will be looking quite hard at some of the bigger built infrastructure type projects. There is a lot of New Zealand companies that are doing phenomenal work in the infrastructure sector. You only have to look at the road builders and contractors to see some very familiar brand out there.”

Fiji-NZ Business Council President, Vinay Narsey says they are also looking forward to the opening of borders, enabling experts to enter.

“All that means is that there’s more productivity and production for the business houses. The same applies to consultants, engineers, technicians all wanting to come to Fiji but haven’t been able to come. There’s only so much that you can do virtually.”

There’s been a significant decline in exports to New Zealand because of COVID-19, but this is expected to pick up again in the next few months.