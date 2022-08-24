Numerous complaints received against online traders

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says they have received 189 complaints about online buying between August 2021 and July 2022. [File Photo]

The increased use of e-commerce platforms in Fiji has been of great benefit to thousands of Fijians but it’s also causing some to lose their hard-earned money.

The Consumer Council of Fiji says some consumers have been duped by online operators and this is a growing concern.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says they have received 189 complaints about online buying between August 2021 and July 2022.

Article continues after advertisement

Shandil says reports include cases of non-delivery of goods after payments, misleading advertisements, products not matching advertisements, and lack of communication with consumers.

“It becomes very difficult sometimes to track these traders or individual traders, especially who do not have a brick and mortar style of the shop as well because you know if they don’t have physical addresses so when customers are actually paying them, they need to be sure that the trader that they are dealing online is reputable.”

Shandil is encouraging businesses on the need for ethical practices and to refrain from using unethical market tactics.