Number of unemployed people in NZ rises by almost a third due to COVID-19

The number of people without a job in New Zealand has risen by almost a third due to the effects of Covid-19, Statistics New Zealand says.

According to numbers released today, the seasonally-adjusted number of unemployed people rose by 37,000 to reach 151,000 in the September 2020 quarter.

The latest number puts New Zealand’s total unemployment rate at 5.3 per cent – up 1.3 percentage points from 4 per cent in the previous quarter.

Article continues after advertisement

The rise in unemployment is the largest quarterly rise since the statistic began to be recorded in 1986, with the next highest being a rise of 18,000 people in the June 2009 quarter during the global financial crisis.