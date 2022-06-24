Number of factors affecting sugar production: SRIF

A number of factors have affected sugar production in the country over the years says Sugar Research Institute of Fiji Chief Executive Officer Professor Santiago Mahimairaja.

As joint research is underway by the SRIF and the Fiji National University, Professor Mahimairaja says in recent years sugarcane production has been declining, notably in spite of the high-yielding cane varieties.

He says there are a number of factors like poor soil health that may be contributing to the low production.

Article continues after advertisement

“If you look into the sugar production data, the yield for the sugar cane production is declining significantly if you compare the data over the period of 20-24 years.”

Professor Mahimairaja says he is confident that the collaborative research will end up with a fruitful output and help to enhance sugarcane production in the country.

FNU Pro Vice-Chancellor Research and Innovation, Professor Roland De Marco, says the sugarcane grower survey was the launching pad for the setting of key research priorities for a rejuvenation of the sugar industry in Fiji.

A team is currently surveying cane farms in the Labasa Mill area.