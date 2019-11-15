NSW to accept visitors from all states and NZ from November 23

NSW will become the only state in the country to welcome citizens from every Australian jurisdiction – and New Zealand – when it lifts border restrictions with Victoria on November 23.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Wednesday gave the green light to free movement between the two states, in what she described as the “calculated” balance between the risk of future COVID-19 outbreaks and severe economic consequences for NSW.

“I don’t want to see literally … hundreds of thousands of NSW citizens lose their jobs between March and May next year, which is a possibility unless we take the appropriate action now,” she said.

Article continues after advertisement

Ms Berejiklian said it was time to take advantage of retail confidence, which was back at pre-COVID levels, calling on her state and territory counterparts to support domestic tourism and kickstart the national economy.