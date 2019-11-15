Northern Division rice taskforce to be reactivated

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Inia Seruiratu has issued a directive for the reactivation of the rice taskforce in the Northern Division.

The directive was issued to the Acting Commissioner Northern Uraia Rainima during the Minister’s tour of the Fiji Rice Limited factory and facility in Dreketi, Macuata.

The taskforce would work with the main National Rice Taskforce towards the main government goal of reviving rice production but with special attention on Vanua Levu.

Seruiratu says for Fiji, rice imports will be less because of flights restrictions so there will be heavy reliance on local production.

He says with Government still paying a lot of money in maintaining infrastructure, rice production needs to increase.

Fiji Rice Limited plans to produce in access of 6,000 tonnes of rice annually in Vanua Levu alone.