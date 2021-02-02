North schools get free TFL internet

Telecom Fiji Limited will be assisting 20 schools in the Northern Division with internet services for this year.

These are the schools which were severely affected by Tropical Cyclones Yasa and Ana in the past month.

TFL Chief Executive, Charles Goundar, has also further announced $200,000 to assist the Education Ministry towards the rebuilding of schools that were damaged during the recent cyclones.

Goundar says the increasing frequency of cyclones shows the need to build schools to be resilient enough to withstand the toughest of cyclones.

Meanwhile, Telecom also sustained damage to its infrastructure in the North and worked around the clock to restore services in the affected areas.