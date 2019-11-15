North has high-end tourism potential

A new study that will form the design of a tourism development project by the World Bank has revealed that Vanua Levu has the potential to develop into a high-end tourist destination.

Conducted by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the Vanua Levu Tourism Market Demand Assessment states that in order for Vanua Levu to unlock its growth potential, it needs robust tourism planning, and significant investments in infrastructure, services and technical assistance.

It also recommends developing the labour force for tourism and advancing biodiversity and conservation.

Article continues after advertisement

Vanua Levu’s tourism potential is largely untapped, with the island only receiving four percent of Fiji’s total international visitors.

The new report says Vanua Levu has a competitive advantage in growing nature-based and adventure tourism and already attracts Fiji’s highest-spending visitors.

This, it says will be a centrepiece of attracting the main high yield markets of scuba diving, adventure tourism/nature-based tourism, and yachting.

The study estimates that investments geared towards these high yield tourism markets can increase Fiji’s tourism earnings by $339 million from estimated losses to $2.46 billion.

IFC resident representative in Fiji Deva De Silva says it is critical in Fiji’s tourism recovery efforts that the investment conditions are right to attract the right investors to Vanua Levu to boost tourism and create jobs.

The Fijian Government estimates that international arrivals in 2022 will fall to 70 percent of the 2019 levels due to the COVID-19 pandemic, yielding about $2.12 billion in tourism earnings.

The new study will provide critical information for the World Bank Group and the Fijian Government, to design a project that will support the recovery and growth of tourism in Vanua Levu.