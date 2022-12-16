Norsk Hydro to supply Mercedes-Benz with low-carbon aluminium

[Source: Reuters]

Norsk Hydro (NHY.OL) will supply Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) with low-carbon aluminium for a range of models from 2023, including its electric EQ models, as the luxury carmaker plans to decarbonise its supply chain, the companies said on Thursday.

Mercedes-Benz, which already uses Hydro-supplied components, aims to reach near-zero carbon aluminium by the end of 2030 and targets halving its CO2 emissions by 2030 and becoming CO2-neutral by 2039.

Makers of electric cars are looking to use more aluminium to make them lighter to increase mileage and the batteries themselves contain the lightweight metal.

“This is an important signal to accelerate change in the aluminium industry and increase the availability of low carbon aluminium,” Markus Schaefer, Mercedes-Benz’s chief technology officer, said in a statement.

A fully electric luxury Mercedes-Benz limousine, including the battery, can contain more than 700 kilograms of aluminium, the carmaker said.

The two firms will also collaborate on further research on how low-carbon and recycled aluminium can be used in vehicles.

Hydro’s low-carbon product, REDUXA 3.0, will have a carbon footprint of below 3.0 kilograms of carbon dioxide per kilogram of aluminium produced – one kilogram less than Hydro’s current low-carbon standard for primary metal.

The global average in 2021 was 16.7 kilograms of CO2 per 1.0 kilogram aluminium.