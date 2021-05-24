Normal bus services on Christmas Day

Bus services will continue as per normal on Christmas Day on Saturday, as it is a normal working day for many.

Fiji Bus Operators Association President, Nisar Ali Shah, says that most operators have agreed to operate normal as Saturday is not a public holiday.

He says people are expected to be out and about and some businesses operating as usual with some employees having to report to work.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s a working day so the transport will be provided as it has been in the past. They will be providing a lot of service during the long haul.”

Ali says operations for Sunday will be by those who are already providing services in the past Sundays.

He adds that for Monday and Tuesday, which are designated public holidays, it will be at the discretion of operators if they want to provide service but indications are that most operators will be providing services on the two days.