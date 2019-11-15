Nord Stream 2: Germany and Russia decry US sanctions

Germany and Russia have reacted angrily to sanctions approved by US President Donald Trump on a gas pipeline between the two countries.

The sanctions target firms building Nord Stream 2, an undersea pipeline that will allow Russia to increase gas exports to Germany.

The US considers it a security risk.

But Germany accused Washington of interfering in its internal affairs, while Russia and EU officials also criticised the sanctions.

Congress voted through the measures as part of a defence bill last week and the legislation, which described the pipeline as a “tool of coercion”, was signed off by Mr Trump on Friday.