Non-essential businesses to close

All non-essential businesses in the Central Division containment zone will be closed for 14 days.

Health Ministry Permanent Secretary, Dr. James Fong says supermarkets, shops selling food and other items will remain open, so people can buy essential items within their respective containment zones.

Markets will remain open only in and for respective containment zones with pharmacies also allowed to open.

Dr Fong stresses that food and essential goods will remain on the shelves, urging people not to panic and bulk buy this afternoon or this evening.

He says doing so will only crowd shops and put more people at risk.

The Health Ministry will allow some degree of movement during that lockdown phase to access essentials.

Dr. Fong stresses that the national curfew is still in effect between 11pm and 4am daily.