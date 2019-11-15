Non-essential businesses can open in Suva tomorrow.

Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says even as shops re-open, physical distancing must be maintained.

“The lockdown was essentially regarding the non-operation of those businesses that weren’t essential and obviously they will now be allowed to operate except for those areas that the honourable Prime Minister has highlighted for example swimming pools, nightclubs, cinema’s, gyms where you have a lot of personal contact and you are unable to maintain that level of social distancing.”

All non-essential businesses closed its operations when the Suva lockdown came into effect.

