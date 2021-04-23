No restrictions on subsistence fishing

Subsistence fishing is permitted, which limits fishing for the purposes of securing food only.

The Ministry of Commerce and Trade says this guideline is specifically for small crafts and fibre boats.

The Ministry in a statement says all subsistence fishers must provide certain details to be able to do subsistence fishing.

Article continues after advertisement

These include the captain’s name, boat master license number, vessel details and valid survey certification and registration.

Only a maximum of five persons can be on the boat at any given time.

The Ministry says the fishing area must be within the containment areas and a three-kilometre distance from their landing sites.

The Ministry is emphasising on the need to adhere to all health and hygiene protocols.

These include the downloading of the careFIJI app, and keeping Bluetooth turned on, at all times, maintaining a two-metre social distancing and regular hand washing and sanitisation.