No registration process for Digital Cash Transfer Project

Save the Children Fiji says there is no application or registration process to receive payments for the Digital Cash Transfer Project.

Chief Executive Shairana Ali says they are working with the government and other civil society partners who already have data available on vulnerable households and payments will only be made to households that meet their selection criteria.

Ali made these comments as some individuals are falsely acting as project representatives advising community members that they need to register with them in order to be eligible for the Digital Cash Transfer Project assistance.

Ali says these individuals then charge a fee for this service.

She stresses that households do not need to give favors or pay money to anyone in order to receive cash assistance or to increase the possibility of receiving assistance.

She adds that there are no representatives of Save the Children Fiji or any other organizations who are registering people.

Ali says it is sad to know that there are individuals out there who are taking advantage of the current situation and misleading and trying to take advantage of vulnerable families.

She says they have informed relevant authorities that these perpetrators will face the full brunt of the law.

Save the Children Fiji’s Digital Cash Transfer Project has so far assisted 16,772 of the existing beneficiaries with the first round of payments being distributed on the 22nd of August.

The second round of payments scheduled for this group of beneficiaries will occur on the 24th of September.

Ali says that an additional 22,228 beneficiaries will be identified with payments scheduled between October and December.

The second round of payments scheduled for 16,772 beneficiaries will begin on Friday.

Each household will receive $200 cash assistance to meet their basic needs.