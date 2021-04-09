No jobs for Taveuni taxis

Taxi operators in Taveuni are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 pandemic with many reporting income drops of more than 50 percent.

Taveuni Taxi Association President, Ravin Kumar says income from taxi driving is no longer as attractive compared to the long hours they put in.

With no tourists entering our borders and most hotels closed, operators are finding it hard to earn a decent income in a week.

“During this COVID time, it’s very hard. Very hard to survive. Looking at this place I am standing here (Wairiki base), the income has really dropped. “

Taxi Driver Epeli Nararawaqa who has been driving in Naqara for over 20 years told FBC News that their income has never been this bad.

He used to earn $100 a day but now, he only takes home only about $30.

Another taxi driver Saimone Bai says he has resorted to farming when to supplement his income.

Some taxi drivers have called it quits after COVID-19 hit.