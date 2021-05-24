No jab, no travel says Goundar Shipping

No passengers will be allowed to enter Goundar Shipping Vessels if they are not vaccinated from tomorrow.
In a notice, Goundar Shipping Limited says this is in support of the Government’s effort to fight COVID-19.
This will be effective from tomorrow.
Members of the public are urged to present their vaccination card and approval to travel from the Health Ministry for travel booking and upon entry.
