No hotel quarantine to attract Fijians living abroad

Minister for Tourism, Faiyaz Koya says the lifting of hotel quarantine today is even greater news for Fijians overseas wanting to visit their family here at home.

This apart from a spike in tourism numbers expected following the removal of the requirement.

Koya says this could be the one thing many Fijians living abroad have been waiting for.

“I’m really happy also because it’s great news for all our families and relatives who were wanting to come when they wanted to come without quarantine, so there will be a huge host of families visiting Fiji.”

The Minister says he is confident this will boost economic activity.

“We think we are going to get some good numbers, looking forward to it and it’s great for Fiji. All this has come about because we’ve managed it well.”

However, the Health Minister warns that the lifting of the requirement should result in more responsible behavior on the part of all Fijians, let alone visitors.

“We all have a duty of care, not necessarily just the Ministry of Health but every person and every organization as we begin this new journey in this new normal that we are in.”

The Minister for Health says the border health protection unit remains effective and private labs are based at the airport to detect any future risks, while travel agencies have fully embraced COVID-safe travel.