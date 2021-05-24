Home

Business

No gain for businesses despite Olympic Games

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
July 28, 2021 4:20 pm
Ariel view of Suva City. [File Photo]

Suva City Council Chair, Isikeli Tikoduadua believes many people have chosen to cheer on our sevens hero with the resources they already have.

Tikoduadua highlighted this as he says businesses would usually see improvement in sales when Fiji is playing at a tournament.

He says with some retail businesses already operating, the number of people coming to the main city have, however, significantly dropped.

Article continues after advertisement

He says this could result from threats of an increasing number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Suva Retailers Association President, Jitesh Patel says nothing has changed as businesses continue to struggle under the COVID-19 environment.

Both Tikoduadua and Patel say seeing the drop in people coming to the main centre is a positive indication that Fijians are only moving when necessary.

They said they expect some sort of normalcy by late September.

