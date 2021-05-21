No deductions for fourth cane payment

Cane farmers nationwide will receive their fourth cane payment tomorrow without any deduction.

Permanent Secretary for Sugar, Yogesh Karan, says the payment will be paid out as per the Master Award.

Karan says they have undertaken consultations with stakeholders and have decided that no deductions will be made by the Fiji Sugar Corporation.

Article continues after advertisement

“This includes the TLTB rates, land, fertilizer, and a number of other deductions. So there will be no deductions made from the farmers and this has been deferred to a later date.”

Karan says if farmers have borrowed funds from the Fiji Development Bank or Sugar Cane Growers Fund, they will then have to make arrangements with both institutions for deductions.

“I have had discussions with Sugarcane Growers Fund and FDB. They will consider the requests from the farmers, so I suggest the farmers urgently get in contact with them.”

Karan adds the payment will be a welcome relief for many farmers and their families working tirelessly to reinvigorate the sugar sector.

Other details of the payment are expected to be announced by the Sugar Tribunal soon.

According to the Tribunal, the crushing which had to begin from the 4th of next month has been deferred.

A new date for crushing to begin at Lautoka mill will be released later.