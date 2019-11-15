No decision yet by NZ on Pacific bubble

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has indicated they could open its boarders for those countries first which didn’t had any COVID-19 cases.

Ardern reiterated this will only happen after a Trans-Tasman bubble is formed.

Fiji continues to lobby for inclusion in a travel bubble with Australia and New Zealand.

Ardern says final decision on opening boarders to the Pacific hasn’t been made yet.

“We haven’t been specific around who that would be and when because there are different situations in some of those countries. Fiji for instance are keen but they obviously have had COVID-19 within their borders. Cook Islands are in a different set of circumstances. So we are going to work through directly with each leader.”

Australia and New Zealand are working on an agreement to establish a trans-Tasman travel “bubble” once it is safe to allow flights between the two countries.