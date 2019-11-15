Home

No-deal Brexit and COVID threaten 'double whammy' for car industry

| @BBCWorld
September 15, 2020 7:41 am
[Source: BBC]

UK and European car makers have warned a no-deal Brexit could put a £100bn dent in the region’s car industry in the next five years, adding to heavy losses already caused by COVID-19.

A letter signed by 23 trade groups across Europe urges the government to make a deal rather than default to World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.

It says without one there will be a “catastrophic” rise in tariffs.

A government spokesperson said it is “working hard” to reach an agreement.

The industry has already taken a £90bn hit this year due to COVID-19, the SMMT added.

The UK left the European Union on 31 January but will enjoy tariff-free trade with the bloc until the end of the year as part of the transition period.

But fears are growing that both sides will be unable to strike a longer-term trade deal by then.

The European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), which penned the letter, said that securing a trade agreement by January was an absolute “must” for firms on both sides of the Channel.

