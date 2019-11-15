No consensus on declaring Nadi a City

Nadi Town will not be declared a City anytime soon confirms Local Government Minister Premila Kumar.

Plans to declare Nadi as a city has been in the pipeline for five years now.

The Nadi Township was established in 1947.

Kumar says there is a split in opinions to declare Nadi a City.

“Some business community they feel its a good idea that we declare Nadi as a city but then there are others like ratepayers and also another segment of the business community who are against this idea. So we don’t have a consensus at this stage and surely they are questioning what will change if you declare Nadi a city”.

She confirms they will not proceed with the declaration this year as initially planned.

“We also need to provide more facilities for the ratepayers and even when we include the boundaries and we include these boundaries as Nadi city, that means we will be charging them rates and so whether we have the facilities for them or not like garbage collection facilities footpaths are there, street lights are there or not than only it is justified that we charge them city rates”.

The Minister says these are some of the complexities they have to handle before a decision is made to declare Nadi a city.

The benchmark to declare a town a city is based on the number of people living in a place.