Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Four more test positive|Makoi a priority for Police|Police close down construction site|Essential businesses may qualify for movement pass|Fijians receive food rations|FCCC warns supermarkets against unethical selling practices|Senior police officers visit checkpoints|Supermarkets warned to stop conditional selling|Nawamagi Village takes proactive measures|PM commends villages as Suva and Nausori told to follow rules|Ration packs requests coming in|Food ration helpline activated|86 arrests in 24 hours|Police to come down hard on Fijians for COVID breach|Cargo shipment under strict protocols|Two test positive as CDC resumes testing|Food ration helpline to open after midday|Church leaders urged to lead by example|Manager arrested for operating non-essential business|Ministry hopes to clear sizeable backlog of swab samples|Australia commits to providing one million vaccine|Heavy police presence amidst curfew|Pharmacy provides home delivery during lockdown|Possible unknown cases in the community|Makoi is a challenge for the Health Ministry|
Full Coverage

Business

No alternative to vaccine passports, says Dubai airport boss

| @BBCWorld
May 17, 2021 4:06 am
Coronavirus has led to a 70% fall in passenger numbers at the world's busiest airport for international passengers in Dubai [Source: BBC]

The boss of the world’s busiest airport for international passengers has said Covid passports are the only way to restart mass foreign travel.

Dubai Airports chief executive Paul Griffiths told the BBC: “I don’t think there is an alternative.”

Critics of the digital systems argue they discriminate against those who cannot get vaccinated.

Article continues after advertisement

But Mr Griffiths says he is a complete supporter of the documents, which he says are “inevitable”.

“I think the problem is not the vaccine passport and its discrimination. It’s the need to roll things out and have a proper globally equitable vaccine programme,” he said.

The World Health Organisation and World Travel & Tourism Council are among those opposed to vaccine passports amid fears they will create a “two-tier society”.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.