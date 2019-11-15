Nissan's ex-head in surprise Lebanon arrival

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn has reportedly travelled to Lebanon after leaving Japan.

One Lebanese official reportedly told AFP news agency that Ghosn “reached Beirut, but it’s unclear how he left Japan”.

Ghosn was arrested over allegations of financial misconduct in 2018 and faces several charges.

He was awaiting trial in Japan and barred from leaving Japan.

He denies any wrongdoing.