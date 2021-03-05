Nine-year-old youngest vendor at 2DayFM Market Day

Majority of young vendors at the 2DayFM Thurston Family Market Day recorded good sales and even shared their skills with the public.

The youngest Vendor, a nine-year-old caught the attention of many at the event today as she used the platform to showcase her plant selling business.

Cheryl Sandy inspired not only the young generation but adults as well.

Article continues after advertisement

“So i started with my birthday money which my Nena gave me. She gave me $20 for my birthday. So Mummy went to buy some plants for her and i went with her so i went to buy some plants or some starters.”

Cheryl says the money earned today will contribute towards the welfare of her family.

“To help my parents feed my family. I have 17 people in my family and to help mum feed the dogs.”

For other vendors, it was the community support that mattered the most.

Event Organizer Ellana Kalounisiga says the Market Day was a success.

“It’s been really nice to see loads of families come down today. The kids have kept the Kids Activity Tent flat out for the whole day. So the perfect response and that was the outcome we we’re looking for is getting families to come out and support the local vendors.”

The 2DayFM Market Day will be a monthly event and it will be held on every first Saturday.