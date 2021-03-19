Home

Nike, H&M face China fury over Xinjiang cotton 'concerns'

| @BBCWorld
March 26, 2021 11:49 am
[Source: BBC]

Retail giants Nike and H&M are facing a backlash in China after they expressed concern about the alleged use of Uighur forced labour in cotton production.

Many Chinese have called for boycotts, celebrities have cut ties and e-commerce platforms have dropped H&M.

Several Western countries imposed sanctions on China this week.

It is accused of committing serious human rights violations against the Uighur Muslim minority in the Xinjiang autonomous region. China denies this.

The sanctions, including travel bans and asset freezes, target senior officials in the north-west region.

