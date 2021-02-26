Nike exec quits after son's trainer resale firm revealed

A top Nike Executive in the US has resigned from the company after 25 years after her son’s booming sneaker resale business became public.

Ann Hebert, Nike’s General Manager for North America, stepped down following the Bloomberg Businessweek article.

It reported the son used a credit card in her name to purchase shoes for his business, which he resold for a profit.

Nike defended Ms Hebert’s conduct, saying she had disclosed her son’s West Coast Streetwear firm in 2018.

The article describes how 19-year-old Joe Hebert used bots to swarm online sale sites, overcoming systems meant to restrict purchases, to buy up popular, limited-edition sneakers.

In one case, he bought $132,000 (£94,780) worth of shoes, which he resold for a profit of $20,000.

He told Bloomberg he never received information from his mother, who worked for the firm for more than 25 years.