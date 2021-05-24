Nightclubs to remodel for re-opening

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says the tavern concept will apply for nightclubs that will open from next month.

This after Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama announced that a number of venues including workplaces, tertiary institutions, houses of worship, hotels, restaurants, cafés, cinemas, gyms, pools, tattoo parlors will be able to open at 70 percent capacity from the 4th of next month.

Dr Fong says the tavern concept means nightclubs are to remodel and re-define their characteristics.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have still maintained the concept of taverns, the tavern concept is still being maintained and we will continue with that.”

The tavern concept means sitting arrangements, ventilation, atmosphere, and so forth to be similar to pubs with COVID-safe precautions in place.

The Permanent Secretary says a more detailed document is being put together and once activities are allowed for certain venues they will then elaborate further on it.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard