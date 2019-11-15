Nigeria closes shop over coronavirus seafood fears

The consumer protection agency in Nigeria says it has closed down a Chinese-owned supermarket selling “illegally imported seafood and meat” over ongoing fears about the spread of coronavirus.

The supermarket is located in the capital, Abuja.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) said they made the discovery during a “surprise” inspection.

The agency said that many of the products it found in the supermarket had irregular or expired dates.

The goods were reportedly stored in a hidden area of the supermarket.

The new coronavirus is believed to have emerged from illegally traded wildlife at a seafood market in China’s Wuhan city.