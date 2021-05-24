Home

NFIS to assist vulnerable Fijians

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
May 5, 2022 11:10 am
The Reserve Bank of Fiji. [File Photo]

The Reserve Bank has launched Fiji’s third National Financial Inclusion Strategy 2022-2030.

This was done following approval by the National Financial Inclusion Taskforce earlier this month and endorsement by the RBF Board at its meeting last month.

RBF Governor, Ariff Ali says the new strategy prioritises vulnerable and disadvantaged segments of the population and in particular aims to address the persistent barriers and challenges faced by women, youths, people with disabilities as well as micro, small and medium enterprises.

Article continues after advertisement

Ali says by making financial products that meet the needs of users available, the strategy will help vulnerable Fijians and MSMEs build resilience against economic shocks such as COVID-19 and climate change induced events.

The Strategy will guide financial inclusion development work in the years ahead and is a product of extensive stakeholder consultations.

It is aligned to Fiji’s achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

Ariff adds the RBF will do all it can to facilitate development and innovation towards meeting Fiji’s financial inclusion goals so that come 2030, they will see further progress made translated into improved livelihoods for ordinary Fijians.

