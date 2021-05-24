Home

NEWWORLD aligns strategies to suit environment

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
September 28, 2021 3:11 pm

The NewWorld IGA management says it is impossible to predict what the new normal will look like once economies and markets re-open.

Head of Merchandise & Marketing, Ravish Patel says currently they are making short-term decisions and have positioned their organization as favourably as possible for a post COVID landscape.

Patel says additional services such as revamping their online shopping platform is in the pipeline to be executed this year.

NewWorld currently opened its 7th IGA store in Waiyavi, Lautoka investing around three million dollars, which has created around 100 jobs.

Patel says it has been challenging to get this done in the midst of a pandemic.

“It’s been challenging in this pandemic, with doing anything in general. The reason why we are confident is because I think we’ve aligned the strategies with the changes in the market and for the particular store in Lautoka, I think it should and will be the best in town.”

Patel adds Fiji has a very competitive grocery market and the pandemic has birthed new competitions.

He adds the cost of doing business is rising and their aim is to keep the processes simple and the business model lean for the benefit of their customers.

