Newly-refurbished Hot Bread Kitchen opens in Damodar City

The Hot Bread Kitchen has opened its refurbished outlet in Damodar City, Laucala Bay, Suva today.

Director Dr. Mere Samisoni says they invested over $400,000 in the refurbishment and the company remains committed to providing the best baked goods for their customers.

Dr. Samisoni says while many businesses a cutting back on staff during this COVID-19 period, HBK has fought nail and tooth to keep its staff and continue to support their family and contribute to the economy.

Dr. Samisoni says their initial shop was one of the busiest and they took advantage of the extra space as soon as it was available to better provide service for customers.

“Our previous space as was well known is one of the busiest shop for Hot Bread Kitchen and the long line of customers that would que and waiting for their turn was something we wanted to address. Naturally when the shop space became available we grabbed it and decided to give our customers an improved shopping experience.”

The new space now consists of a bakery and a café.

The renovation works took two months and during this period, a caravan was being used as a temporary outlet in the area.

Hot Bread Kitchen now has 27 outlets employing over 800 Fijians.