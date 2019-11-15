Newly refurbished Dolphins food court opens

The newly refurbished Dolphins Food Court at the FNPF Place in Suva is now open.

The Food Court was closed for renovations for months and the facelift has given a modern look to the six restaurants that is currently operational.

The Best Roti Shop sells authentic India food seller and its owner Elline Prasad says despite the COVID19 pandemic, the opening of the food court is timely.

“I’m very excited today, very excited, never mind the pandemic is still here but we are really looking forward to it. It’s a challenge much appreciated. We have at the moment 8 staff because we are the only, we running on hugely authentic Indian foods.”

The Dolphins Food Court is situated at the ground floor of the FNPF Place in Suva.