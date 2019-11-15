Newly opened Mega Supermarket employs 15 Fijians

The newly opened Mega Supermarket in Nadroga has been welcomed by thousands of Fijians in neighbouring communities.

Managing Director Irish Khan says the $350,000 supermarket also provides employment to 15 Fijians during this tough times.

Speaking to FBC News, Khan says the high demand from locals in the neighbouring communities resulted in the opening of a Blue Gas service station before he decided to open the Mega Supermarket.

Khan says his business has been driven by local demand.

Officiating the opening of the supermarket, Minister for Commerce and Trade Faiyaz Koya stresses the need for more local investment and expanding businesses.