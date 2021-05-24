Home

New Zealand pauses Trans-Tasman bubble with all of Australia

9News
June 26, 2021 3:44 pm
New Zealand's COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has announced a pause on the Trans-Tasman travel bubble, as coronavirus cases rise in multiple states [Source: 9News]

New Zealand’s COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has announced a pause on the trans-Tasman travel bubble, as coronavirus cases rise in multiple states.

As of 10.30pm NZST (8.30pm AEST) Australians will no longer be able to take advantage of quarantine free travel regardless of which state or territory they’re living in.

“There are now multiple cases and outbreaks in Australia in differing stages of containment and the health risk for New Zealand in response to these cases is increasing,” a statement said.

“As a result the Government has taken the precautionary step of temporarily widening the current pause with New South Wales to include all of Australia. “This short pause will give us time to get a better understanding of the developing situation and to consider the potential implementation of a range of measures to make the bubble safer, such as the introduction of pre-departure testing for all flights from Australia to New Zealand.”

The new restrictions will be in place for three days, until 11.59pm NZST (9.59pm AEST) on Tuesday, June 29.

