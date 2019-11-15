New York subway system has lost 22 workers to COVID-19

At least 22 New York City subway employees have died of complications due to Coronavirus, according to Metropolitan Transit Authority spokesman Aaron Donovan.
Of about 74,000 workers, 1,092 have tested positive for the virus, Donovan said Sunday.
There are 5,430 MTA employees that are on home quarantine, which includes the 1,092 members who have tested positive, Donovan said.
