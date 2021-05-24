New visas urged to tackle EU lorry driver shortage

The UK should grant 10,000 EU lorry drivers visas to solve a labour crisis that has led to shortages of goods on British supermarket shelves, a lobby group says.

Logistics UK, which represents freight firms, says Brexit and Covid-19 caused lorry drivers to leave the UK, but a temporary visa could lure them back.

It said a similar visa scheme granted 30,000 permits for agriculture workers.

However, the government says employers must invest in the UK workforce.

The Road Haulage Association said this summer there was a shortfall of about 60,000 lorry drivers in the UK and it’s recently contributed to shortages of everything from milk to Haribo sweets.

Supermarkets such as Tesco and Aldi have been offering bonuses and other incentives to boost recruitment, but the labour squeeze continues.

Analysis of the latest ONS Labour Force Survey for the second quarter suggests that 14,000 EU lorry drivers left jobs in the UK in the year to June 2020, and only 600 had returned by July 2021.