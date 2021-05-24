New venture at Port Denarau sees 60 new jobs

A two-million-dollar investment in Port Denarau Nadi has seen Sails Restaurant open.

Co-owner Jason Raj says during the height of COVID-19, her wife and him took a leap of faith and acquired the lease from the previous tenants, the Rhum Ba as they had confidence the industry would bounce back.

Raj says they are proud as a couple to be able to invest during a time when the economy is recovering.

“Yeah, we feel that there is definitely a mood for recovery and an uptake of tourist numbers and we have invested in this with that view.”

Co-owner Natalia Raj says despite the ride being a difficult one, especially during a time of uncertainty, they wanted to ensure they also gave back to the community as the country has made her feel at home away from Australia.

From this venture, 60 new jobs have been created, which will increase to 100.