New Value City outlet opens in Suva

The historic Regal Theater in the heart of Suva is now home to the newest addition of Value City outlets.

The new shop was opened today branded Value City Regal Store.

The company also celebrated its 30th anniversary and is now a proud employer to over one-hundred and ninety Fijians.

Managing Director Vera Chute says they are fully aware of the high demand of pre-loved clothes and the new outlet has been structured for the convenient of customers.

“We’ve realized that many of our customers will be from within the city, so we’ve tried to departmentalize the store, break it up into different sections, so it will be fast for those who come in during their lunch hour or before work.”

She says the signature outlet will also be the first of the Value City branches to go full-on eco-friendly in terms of packaging.

“We are trying our best to go plastic-free, so like I’ve said we’ve partnered with star printery and they have designed and manufactured paper bags for us to use so that will be used here together with eco-bags.”

Australian High Commissioner John Feakes who was the chief guest says this new investment is a show of confidence during difficult times and while it benefits Fijians it also contributes to the welfare of vulnerable Australians.

“This is a wonderful partnership between Fiji business and Australian business as we heard the Value City purchases clothes from Australia often from a charitable organization which enables those organizations in Australia to support vulnerable Australians and the clothes are then sold here.”

Chute has also confirmed they will not be opening up any other branch in Suva any time soon but the next big plan is to have an outlet in Korovou, Tailevu.