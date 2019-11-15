New Value City outlet attracts hundreds

The Value City Regal outlet in the heart of Suva was packed today as hundreds of people took advantage of the shop’s first day of operations.

Managing Director Vera Chute says they had to step in and put strict measures to avoid overcrowding.

Chute says the turnout was beyond expectations and while shoppers were overwhelmed, the company thought it was safe to control the crowd.

“We usually expect a big turnout but it was an extremely huge turnout today. We had to close the doors for about an hour and a half to allow the shop to empty a bit and allow others to come in.”

She adds that with everything compartmentalized, they will open a cafe from Monday to give shoppers more space to enjoy their experience.

“Everybody after their shopping can go have lunch or in the morning probably start your day with breakfast.”

Value City Regals employs 30 Fijians and Chute says most of them had recently lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

“We’ve got Barristers and cafe assistants who have been employed in the tourism industry and so basically we’ve employed everyone unemployed due to COVID.”

Fast-food outlet McDonald’s which is just next door, also saw a lot of business and Chute is glad that apart from noise, her new shop has brought some value to neighbours.