New tourism initiative launched

Tourism Fiji has launched a new initiative to encourage all Fijians to be ready for travel to resume when restrictions are lifted.

It’s a simple message but an important one – “It’s our best shot at travel: get vaccinated and get ready.”

Chief executive, Brent Hill says the message will be shared across Tourism Fiji’s digital channels globally and locally.

It will also be shared with the Fijian Tourism Industry so they too can encourage Fijians to support the tourism industry by continuing to get vaccinated and being ready to re-open.

Hill says Fiji has done so well this far and this initiative gives tourism businesses the tools they need to encourage every Fijian to continue to show up, and get vaccinated.

He adds not only does this help get the industry ready to re-open, but it will also allow Fijians to explore more of Fiji once our domestic tourism product re-opens.

With over 92% of our target population receiving their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and over 40% now fully vaccinated, Fiji is making significant progress towards its goals.

Hill says every jab makes a difference and brings Fiji one step closer to its goal of once again welcoming guests to our Islands.