New Tourism Fiji CEO ready for tough challenge

Tourism Fiji’s new Chief Executive, Brent Hill says he is looking forward to the new challenge, well aware of the critical role the industry plays.

Speaking to FBC News from Australia, Hill says he is aware of the huge task ahead, especially with the tourism industry crippled by the pandemic.

Hill adds he is inspired by his team and the people of Fiji, who have so much passion and drive to get Fiji, and the tourism industry back on its feet again.

According to Hill, the positive note is that 80% of the target population have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine, and close to 20% are fully vaccinated.

The Tourism Fiji CEO states Fiji has the experience and product for a world dealing with COVID, people will be looking for places to relax, forget about their daily life back home and enjoy.

He is expected to leave for Fiji with his family next month.

