New Thai restaurant opens in Damodar City

The uncertainty in the current business environment did not stop 34-year-old Melvin Pratap from opening a new restaurant.

Pratap has invested $50, 000 in his ‘Aroy Maak Thai’ restaurant which has created jobs for two internationally trained chefs.

“As for the progress of the business, what we thought is that very soon, we will have our markets open up so what we are doing is we are setting up the businesses now so that we can fully experience now and go ahead and cater for more people.”

Pratap says the restaurant will not only offer authentic Thai cuisine but will also allow the two local chefs to practice their culinary skills.