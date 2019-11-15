New technology for rice farming

Rice farmers in Laqere, Tabia outside Labasa now have new technology to prepare their land for farming.

Minister for Agriculture Dr Mahendra Reddy handed over a power tiller to the Laqere Rice Farmers Association yesterday.

Dr Reddy says this is part of the government’s assistance to the rice industry.

The Minister says under the assistance they are providing farmers technical support, assisting them in harvesting their rice and also providing a market.

Dr Reddy says the power tiller will motivate farmers to continue their work in the agriculture sector.

Two similar machinery were also given to rice farmers of Qaraniqoli, Dreketi yesterday.

Each power tiller costs $6,500.























