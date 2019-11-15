Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Business

New technology for rice farming

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
April 29, 2020 2:50 pm
Minister for Agriculture Dr Mahendra Reddy handed over a power tiller to the Laqere Rice Farmers Association yesterday.

Rice farmers in Laqere, Tabia outside Labasa now have new technology to prepare their land for farming.

Minister for Agriculture Dr Mahendra Reddy handed over a power tiller to the Laqere Rice Farmers Association yesterday.

Dr Reddy says this is part of the government’s assistance to the rice industry.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister says under the assistance they are providing farmers technical support, assisting them in harvesting their rice and also providing a market.

Dr Reddy says the power tiller will motivate farmers to continue their work in the agriculture sector.

Two similar machinery were also given to rice farmers of Qaraniqoli, Dreketi yesterday.

Each power tiller costs $6,500.










Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.